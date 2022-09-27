Gerard Butler, Judi Dench among invitees for Richa, Ali's wedding

Hollywood personalities such as Gerard Butler and Judi Dench, who have worked with Indian actor Ali Fazal, will be seen attending his wedding with actress Richa Chadha.
Richa and Ali’s wedding is now only days away and the actors are soon set to jet off to New Delhi to begin their celebrations. According to sources, those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal’s co-actors from Victoria and Abdul, legendary Judi Dench and Gerard Butler, who Ali co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Among others, even the cast of spy thriller series Tehran is on the guest list.
The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in New Delhi and will finally conclude on October 4 in Mumbai. — IANS
