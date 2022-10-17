Stories adapted from best-selling books are the highlights of this week on OTT

October 19

The School for Good and Evil on Netflix

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they go to a school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, the film is directed by Paul Feig. It stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh and others.

October 21:

Argentina, 1985 on Prime Video

Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dare to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship and race against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.

October 21

The Serpent Queen on Lionsgate Play

Based on the book Catherine de Medici, the drama series features Samantha Morton as an orphaned Italian teenager Catherine de Medici, who is married into the 16th-century French court, expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs. She soon discovers that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and conceiving is more difficult than she thought.

October 21

Four More Shots Please S3 on Prime Video

The third season of this Emmy-nominated series will pick up from the dramatic note on which the second season ended, bringing back to screens the lives of four unapologetically flawed women who live, love, blunder, and discover what continues to make them tick through their forever friendship in the city of Mumbai. It features Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in the lead roles.—TMS