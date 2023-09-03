Get into the action zone with 'The Equalizer'

Faking your own death to move on from your past life and still circumstances push you back into the same pit… The Equalizer is a gripping story filled with action and will be telecast on &flix on September 3.

Starring Denzel Washington, the film narrates the story of Robert McCall, a former Special Forces commando. Robert fakes his own death in a hope of living a quiet life. But destiny has some other plans, and he has to come out of his self-imposed retirement to save a young girl. He eventually finds his desire for justice reawakened after coming face-to-face with members of a brutal Russian gang while trying to save the girl. This leads to Robert becoming the go-to man when the helpless require the kind of vengeance they would never find without his skills.

