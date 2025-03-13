Get physical: Actress Anubha Arora says she indulges her sweet tooth, but always in moderation

Anubha Arora, who has joined the cast of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, says regular exercise keeps her energy levels high.

How do you manage to stay in shape despite your busy schedule?

After all these years, I have realised that fitness has to be your lifestyle. It’s just like taking a bath or having food. Initially, I had to really push myself each day, but now I get restless if I haven’t had a good workout session. I always motivate myself by choosing interesting forms of fitness like dance, pilates, gymnastics and calisthenics. I constantly update my skill set.

Being an actor, there’s often pressure to look fit. What’s your take on that?

Although it’s a personal choice for every actor, I feel I enjoy looking at myself onscreen when I am looking my best. So, that drives me more. And the best thing about our profession is that people of all sizes and fitness levels are needed, so it’s anything but pressure!

Do you find time to hit the gym regularly or do you mostly work out at home?

I always make it a point to go to the gym during my non-shoot days. However, when I’m shooting, it’s hard for me to find the energy to work-out, so I try to do a quick session at home or go for a run.

Do you follow a strict diet to maintain your fitness?

I can’t resist food, especially sweets. After understanding my own weaknesses, I never go too strict with my diet. Instead, I allow myself to indulge at times, but in moderation. Mostly, I stick to home-cooked meals and a little bit of ‘unhealthy stuff’ once or twice a week.

How does your fitness regime impact your energy levels and overall well-being?

I feel more active, energetic and confident in my skin when I’m working out regularly. Doing it first thing in the morning clears my headspace for the entire day ahead.

What keeps you motivated to stay fit?

The urge to learn keeps me motivated. A new skill set, a new flip, an old drill, and things that I genuinely enjoy doing are what keep me driven throughout.

Can you share two fitness tips for staying healthy?

I am no fitness guru, but two things I personally believe can help. Firstly, don’t start with something that you know you can’t continue for a long time, whether it’s a fitness journey or a certain diet plan. Plan a regimen that’s more sustainable for you. Secondly, always aim to get better. Whether it’s one extra push-up or one extra step, be better than yourself each day. That is the key to my fitness.