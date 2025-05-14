Get Physical: For actor Paras Madaan, staying hydrated is the key to good health

Paras Madaan is busy shooting for his show Pocket Mein Aasmaan, but despite his hectic shooting schedule, he makes it a point to hit the gym every morning. The actor, who has been a part of TV shows like Qubool Hai, Nath and Laado 2, talks about his fitness regimen.

What’s your daily fitness routine like?

Despite my hectic shooting schedule, I make it a point to hit the gym every morning. My daily fitness routine strikes a balance between cardio, strength training and flexibility exercises. I aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking on the treadmill, to keep myself energised and focused throughout the day.

Do you follow a specific diet or nutrition plan?

I prioritise a balanced diet rich in whole foods, including an array of colourful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. By focusing on nutrient-dense foods, I aim to minimise my intake of processed and sugary foods, fostering a healthy and sustainable relationship with food.

How do you maintain your energy levels while working long hours?

To maintain my energy levels, I prioritise getting enough sleep, which is essential for overall health. Staying hydrated is also key, so I drink plenty of water throughout the day. Whenever I get a break from shooting, I take a few minutes to stretch and move around. Additionally, I always carry healthy snacks like almonds, cashews and fruits with me on sets. As a coffee-lover, I also rely on a cup of coffee to give me an extra energy boost when needed.

What’s your go-to meal for a healthy and fit body?

My go-to meal for a healthy and fit body is grilled chicken or fish paired with roasted vegetables, quinoa or brown rice, and a side salad with avocado and nuts. This balanced meal provides me with the necessary protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats to fuel my body.

Do you believe in cheat days, what’s your favourite indulgence?

I don’t believe in traditional ‘cheat days’ but rather in allowing myself occasional treats to maintain a healthy relationship with food. I enjoy good food and give in to cravings from time to time. My weaknesses are pancakes and tiramisu — I just can’t resist them!

What’s your favourite workout or fitness trend?

Growing up, I drew inspiration from fitness icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, whose remarkable achievements in bodybuilding motivated me to prioritise my own physical well-being. My fitness routine incorporates a mix of effective workouts, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training. I’m also a fan of circuit training for its efficiency and calorie-burning benefits. However, my true passion lies in calisthenics — I love the challenge of pushing my body to its limits using nothing but my own weight as resistance.

Have you tried meditation or mindfulness to stay mentally fit?

To calm my mind and body, I practice meditation by listening to binaural music and doing deep breathing exercises.