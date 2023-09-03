Get ready for 'Lucky Guy'

Amazon miniTV has released the trailer of fantasy drama Lucky Guy in partnership with Swagger Sharma Productions. The trailer gives a glimpse into the show that has a sweet taste of romance, rib-tickling comedy and lots of drama.

Lucky Guy takes one through the life of Lucky, a college student who appears to have it all since birth, but is faced with difficult situations when his near and dear ones turn on him. Will he give up on luck or will he take the risk of losing his loved ones?

“It brings me great joy to collaborate with Amazon miniTV once again. This project is very close to my heart as we have tried to create yet another twisted story, which will keep the audiences hooked to their seats,” said Swagger Sharma, producer and actor. Lucky Guy is slated for release on September 6.

