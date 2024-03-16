Get ready for the series 3 Body Problem

Netflix has released the chilling final trailer of the series, 3 Body Problem. It has been co-created by the masterminds behind Game of Thrones, David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, and True Blood’s Alexander Woo. In a cryptic teaser, Netflix hinted at an ancient mystery that began in 1977 with the discovery of the enigmatic ‘wow signal’. The original series is slated to drop on March 21.
