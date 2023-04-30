Get, set…go

Lionsgate has launched the trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Releasing in theatres worldwide on November 17, the prequel stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Rachel Zelger, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Jason Schwartzman. Rachel Zegler opens up about how she initially turned down the role of Lucy. “It is an embarrassing story. I was offered the role in last January. I didn’t audition; it was just that I got a call from my agent who said, ‘Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise director) wants you to do this.’”