Get set for sci-fi thriller '65'

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago! Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.
From the writers of A Quiet Place comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 65 on March 10, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only in cinemas. —TMS
