Star Plus has come up with a new show titled Chashni, which will be released soon. For the show, Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh have been roped in to play the lead roles. It has been produced by Sandip Sikand’s Sol Production.
It will bring forth the tale of two sisters, Chandni and Roshni, who have a unique bond with each other. A source said, “This new and spicy story is not just based on two sisters, but also saas-bahu. With a lot of twists and turns, this show is about to bring a never-seen-before story to the audience.”
