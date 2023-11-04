Get set for Doree

Colors brings to light yet another critical issue – the abandonment of girl child – through the compelling narrative of Doree. At the core of Doree lies an unwavering depiction of a girl’s struggle that comes with her birth and the fight for her societal rights. Starring Sudhaa Chandran, Amar Upadhyay and Mahi Bhanushali, Doree premieres on November 6.

Sudha Chandran

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, Doree traces the tale of a six-year-old doting daughter. Set to essay the role of Ganga Prasad, actor Amar Upadhyay says, “It’s incredible to be a part of a show that aims to give viewers more than just entertainment. The show focuses on regressive mindset of abandoning female child at birth. I’m beyond excited to portray the character of Ganga Prasad in Doree. He is a dedicated father, who like any other parent wants the best life for his daughter, despite facing challenges in acquiring a job due to an impaired hand. Reconnecting with Colors for a show like this is a matter of pride and we hope that Doree will spark conversations around such important topics in the public sphere.”

To be seen in the role of Kailashi Devi Thakur, veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran says, “I applaud Colors for bringing a show like Doree that sheds light on a social malady like girl-child abandonment, which even today happens in many parts of our country. Fixated on a male heir, Kailashi Devi upholds archaic values within her family and runs its handloom empire. Having been part of numerous shows on the channel, I’m delighted to collaborate with them once again. Over the years, the audience has shown immense love for my previous roles. I’m hopeful that the same love and appreciation will be extended to this show.”