Atrangii TV on Tuesday launched the show Johri, starring Charu Asopa and Nishant Malkani. The show is a thriller set in the backdrop of a bank fraud. Johri will be helmed by acclaimed director Partho Mitra.
It’s the tale of an ordinary man becoming a diamond mogul. The series captures one man’s ambition, his greed, and his manipulations of the system, his plush lifestyle and lavishness of his business; his rise and equally dramatic fall.
About her role in the series, Charu says, “I am extremely excited to start shooting for Johri as it is the first time that I will be seen in a completely new avatar of an urban girl who is very ambitious and career-oriented. Till now, I have only played roles of a simple family person. This series showcases the journey of my character from a 20 year-old girl to being a mother and how she faces many obstacles in her life. It is a great honour to be directed by Partho sir and to be working with Atrangii.”
