Get set for 'NRI Wives'

ANI

A bunch of television and film actors are coming together for an anthology. Titled NRI Wives, the film’s poster was unveiled recently. Taking to Instagram, Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree dropped the poster. Directed by Gunjan Kuthiala, ‘NRI Wives’ features Bhagyashree, Raima Sen, Jugal Hansraj, Samir Soni, Kiku Sharda, Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani, Gaurav Gera, among others.

Bhagyashree wrote in the caption, “…Life is not all black and white…It’s the shades of grey that make it interesting!”

Bhagyashree was recently seen in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. She also made her television debut as a reality show judge.