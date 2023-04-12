Get set for 'NRI Wives'

A bunch of television and film actors are coming together for an anthology. Titled NRI Wives, the film’s poster was unveiled recently. Taking to Instagram, Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree dropped the poster. Directed by Gunjan Kuthiala, ‘NRI Wives’ features Bhagyashree, Raima Sen, Jugal Hansraj, Samir Soni, Kiku Sharda, Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani, Gaurav Gera, among others.
Bhagyashree wrote in the caption, “…Life is not all black and white…It’s the shades of grey that make it interesting!”
Bhagyashree was recently seen in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. She also made her television debut as a reality show judge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...