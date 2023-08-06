Get set for Raktabeej

Inspired by the Burdwan blast in 2014 that shook Bengal, the motion poster of the film Raktabeej has been released by Windows Productions. The thriller has been directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.
