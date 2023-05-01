Get set for Saas, Bahu, and Flamingo

A mother-in-law, who is unapologetically hardcore and daughters-in-law who are steadfast and formidable, these women are nothing but powerful and even ruthless by choice. Produced by Maddock Films, the series Saas, Bahu, and Flamingo has been directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.
Saas, Bahu, and Flamingo will be released on May 5, 2023, only on Disney+Hotstar. The show contains some high-octane action scenes too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi