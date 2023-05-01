Get set for Saas, Bahu, and Flamingo

A mother-in-law, who is unapologetically hardcore and daughters-in-law who are steadfast and formidable, these women are nothing but powerful and even ruthless by choice. Produced by Maddock Films, the series Saas, Bahu, and Flamingo has been directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

Saas, Bahu, and Flamingo will be released on May 5, 2023, only on Disney+Hotstar. The show contains some high-octane action scenes too.