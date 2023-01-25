Get set for South Park Season 26...

American animated satire series South Park, which earlier got greenlit for season 26, has now set February 8 as its premiere date. Co-created by Trey Park and Matt Stone, the Emmy and Peabody-winning animated series will also roll out its new season on Comedy Central in 2023. Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the silver anniversary of cable’s longest-running scripted series with South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert.
Filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert premiered on August 13, 2022, 25 years from the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. It starred Park and Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, Rush. Parker and Stone’s massive deal with Entertainment Studios includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season.
