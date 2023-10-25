Get set for Starfish

The teaser of Khushalii Kumar’s upcoming film Starfish, which stars Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna and Ehan Bhat, in the lead roles, has been dropped by the makers.
About the film, Khushalii says, “When Starfish was first offered to me, I was mesmerised by the world it brought on the big screen. Playing a skilled commercial diver, Tara, has been therapeutic for me; she is strong and also has a vulnerable side.”
Milind Soman adds, “I play a ‘guru’in the movie and the entire vibe of this character is fascinating. Other than this, the story is quite an interesting one.” Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish is based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling book titled Starfish Pickle. The film releases on November 24, 2023.
