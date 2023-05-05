Get set for the premiere of Goodbye

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, the film Goodbye will be showcased on &pictures on May 7 (Sunday). Directed by Vikas Bahl, the cast also includes Elli AvrRam, and Sunil Grover. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film marks her first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

Goodbye revolves around the family of Harish (Amitabh Bachchan) and his wife Gayatri (Neena Gupta), whose camaraderie is sure to set relationship goals. With Gayatri’s sudden demise, Harish and his four children are forced to come together after years. What follows in this slice-of-life film is how the entire family copes with grief in different ways.

Neena Gupta said, “Goodbye was a cathartic experience for me because of its subject. When Vikas narrated the script, I was happy but at the same time had tears in my eyes, as it is a very emotional story of love and loss. He had written a very beautiful character, and the biggest highlight for me was sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. I always desired to work with him, and with Goodbye, my dream came true.”