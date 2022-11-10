Get set for the show Don't Drink & Drive on Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV is all set to give its viewers a thought-provoking message enveloped with equally hilarious comedy through its upcoming comedy short film, Don’t Drink & Drive. Directed by Jai Sharma, and written by Karan Tejpal, the dramedy stars popular actors Gagan Arora, Arjun Mathur and Jitendra Joshi in the lead roles. The Amazon’s free video streaming service has unveiled the trailer of this mini-movie, which is slated to premiere today. It is produced by Crew It Up in association with On the Ball Productions.
Jai Sharma, producer and director, Crew It Up, says, “We’re glad to be working with Amazon miniTV for Don’t Drink & Drive, as it is known for providing some of the most engaging content.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper