Get set for the show Don't Drink & Drive on Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV is all set to give its viewers a thought-provoking message enveloped with equally hilarious comedy through its upcoming comedy short film, Don’t Drink & Drive. Directed by Jai Sharma, and written by Karan Tejpal, the dramedy stars popular actors Gagan Arora, Arjun Mathur and Jitendra Joshi in the lead roles. The Amazon’s free video streaming service has unveiled the trailer of this mini-movie, which is slated to premiere today. It is produced by Crew It Up in association with On the Ball Productions.

Jai Sharma, producer and director, Crew It Up, says, “We’re glad to be working with Amazon miniTV for Don’t Drink & Drive, as it is known for providing some of the most engaging content.”