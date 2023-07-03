Get set for twists and turns in the show ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’

In Colors’ show Saavi Ki Savaari, where everything seems to be sailing smoothly, the story is set to introduce a shocking turn of events. Farman Haider, who plays Nityam, says, “I am grateful for the immense love and support that viewers have shown towards Saavi Ki Savaari. As the storyline takes an unexpected turn, there are surprises waiting for the audience. Nityam’s character becomes bold and vulnerable in this segment. I sincerely hope that viewers embrace this new side of Nityam.”

Samridhii Shukla, who plays Saavi, says, “Playing Saavi has been an inspiring journey. Her story is a testament to the resilience of human spirit, as she confronts and conquers numerous challenges, unearthing her inner strength along the way. Bringing this character to life has truly enriched me as an actor. I am grateful for the support I receive from my co-actors and the crew of the show. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the viewers, whose love and support have been a constant source of motivation.”