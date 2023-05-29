'Getting better day by day,' says Udaariyaan fame actor Vishwas Saraf

How do like being a part of Junooniyat?

I feel happy and blessed to be a part of such a creative show, and I wish this happiness to remain constant for many years to come. The love and acceptance shown by the audience is a big encouragement for me as an actor and for the entire team behind the show.

How is it working for Dreamiyata Production, Ravie and Sargun?

I am really thankful to Ravie sir and Sargun ma’am for believing in me and for giving me this platform to showcase my talent. Though I have worked with them before in Udaariyaan too, the present character has more charm.

With the rise of streaming platforms and digital content, how do you think the television industry is adapting?

The TV industry is going to become even stronger; no new platform can affect the TV industry. The TV industry is a family-oriented platform, whereas OTT is a personal viewing platform. The content and treatment on OTT platforms are different as compared to the TV industry, so nothing can adversely affect the reach of TV.

How do you connect with your audience as an actor?

I portray my character creatively and try to live up to the expectations of the audience. I try to grasp the writer’s perspective on the character and act as per the directions of the director.

What changes have you found in the industry over the years?

The industry has become more welcoming to new talents than before, and now that so many new shows are getting on air, more talent is being highlighted.

What do you enjoy most about acting?

It is a great feeling to know that the audience is engrossed in my character. It is the reward of my hard work that keeps me getting better day by day. The best part of being an actor is that we get an opportunity to play many characters in one life. It’s joyful to feel the love, pain and excitement of every character.

Did you ever have any junooniyat for anything in life?

My passion for love and music is my junooniyat. I was passionate about acting. Besides being an actor, I am also a trained cinematographer, which helps me to know the nitty-gritty of work.