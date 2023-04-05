It's an era of opportunities in the entertainment world, yet one has to make a mark. Here are a few actors from the region who are doing precisely that in films and the digital medium

Sheetal

From Amrish Puri to Kirron Kher to Ayushmann Khurana, actors from Punjab and Chandigarh have done well in the Bollywood industry. As not one but two actors, Wamiqa Gabbi and Aparshakti Khurana, from tricity are featured in a single series, Jubilee, which will be released on April 7, here are some actors from the region who are making their presence felt in films and the digital medium.

Gradual shift Vishnu Kaushal Vishnu Kaushal is a content creator/influencer from Panchkula, who recently made a shift to acting with his debut project, Lionsgate Play’s Feels Like Home, which also featured Inayat Sood. “I am happy that I got my first opportunity, however small it was. The director loved my work, so that part was magical.”

Shining bright

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi is a star in Punjab, but she has also proved her acting prowess in B-town. While she has been part of many Punjabi, Tamil and Hindi films, she has done particularly well in last three OTT outings — Grahan (2021), Mai: The Mother’s Rage (2022) and Modern Love Mumbai (2022).

Wamiqa Gabbi

Slow & steady

Gurfateh Pirzada

Chandigarh-born Gurfateh Singh Pirzada first got noticed for his negative role in Netflix original film Guilty. His Bollywood debut came with Brahmastra and he is now gearing up for its sequels. His recent web series, Class, where he plays a character named Neeraj Kumar Valmiki, has become an overnight success. He will also be seen in a lead role in Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film, Bedhadak. He says, “When you’re an outsider, it takes time to gain recognition. With every project you do, you move ahead. It takes time, although I began acting since I was nine years.”

Inayat Sood

Quality work

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana, brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, has been doing versatile projects in mainstream cinema. From Stree, Kanpuriye, Bhediya to now Jubilee, he has done quality work.

Venus Singh

Girl charm

Inayat Sood

Inayat Sood started her career with a small role in the film Tigers (2014). She is also part of Amazon miniTv series Kaali Peeli Tales and Lionsgate Play’s recent series Feels Like Home. She shares, “When casting directors, directors, producers or fellow artistes recognise my work, it fills me with pride.”

Nikhil Nair

Moving ahead

Venus Singh

Venus Singh debuted on TV with the show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. She went on to do films like Setters and Ginny Weds Sunny, and was recently seen in the series S.K. Sir Ki Class.

First take

Nikhil Nair

Nikhil Nair from Panchkula is an alumunus of the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab Univeristy, who was recently seen in the series Masoom, streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

(With inputs by Aanya Jatana)