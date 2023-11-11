Ghoomer

Zee5

Directed by R Balki, the sports drama with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead saw a theatrical release in August. The film, which also stars Angad Bedi and Ivanka Das, follows the story of a girl who is passionate about cricket but loses her right hand in an accident. A failed cricketer trains her in a new bowling technique.

BTS: Yet To Come

Prime Video

BTS, the popular boy band from South Korea, is back with a new concert documentary that contains 19 songs, including ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, ‘RUN’, ‘MIC Drop’ and ‘Yet To Come’. Viewers will get to witness the unseen footage of BTS’ 2022 event at the Busan World Expo where they performed in front of 50,000 fans.

The Killer

Netflix

David Fincher is the master of psychological thriller movies. His psychological drama, starring Michael Fassbender, revolves around the case study of a lonely assassin who slowly loses control over his mind. Monique Ganderton, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell are among the main cast.

The Claus Family 3

Netflix

The Dutch film was originally titled ‘De Familie Claus’. The third part of its English franchise is now available on OTT. Written by Matthias Temmermans and Ruben Vandenborre, it stars Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker and Stefaan Degand. Siblings Joel and Noor come together to help their grandpa Noel rectify his mistake and save Christmas.

