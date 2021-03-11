Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein completes 500 episodes

Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has reached a big milestone. The show recently celebrated the completion of 500 episodes.

On this success, lead actor Neil Bhatt said, “I am really happy to be a part of a project that is loved by all. To reach any milestone is an achievement. Completion of 500 episodes is a huge win. I am proud of my team.” Ayesha Singh too adds by saying, “We have completed 500 episodes. I am experiencing all kinds of emotions as the show has reached this milestone. I would like to congratulate my entire cast and crew for this success.”