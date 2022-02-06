Abhishek Bachchan announces his next on his birthday

Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on February 5 and the actor treated his fans by announcing his next movie. As shared by Abhishek, his forthcoming project is titled Ghoomer. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the movie.

Sharing a picture of the clapboard, Abhishek wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent working. Ghoomer Now spinning!”

Abhishek even added a location tag to the post which hints at the shoot being held in the hill station of Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. Reacting to the post, Esha Deol commented, “Happy birthday AB @bachchan.” Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart emoji in the comments while her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda also showered love on uncle Abhishek.

Meanwhile, along with Ghoomer, the actor also has Dasvi in his kitty. He was last seen in Bob Biswas.