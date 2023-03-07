Gigi Hadid calls herself 'nepotism baby'

Gigi Hadid, in her own words, is a “nepotism baby”. The 27-year-old model is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, and she accepts that she comes from “privilege”.
My parents came from very little, (but) I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege.
Gigi Hadid
However, she insists that she’s worked hard for her success in the fashion industry.
Gigi, who has two-year-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, said, “Technically, I’m a nepotism baby.” She also explained that her parents have instilled good work ethics in her. The blonde beauty, who is the sister of model Bella Hadid, shared, “My parents came from very little, (but) I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege.” She further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK, “My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful doesn’t mean you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.”
Gigi was recently linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. And the catwalk star admits that it’s hard for her to have a healthy relationship. — IANS
