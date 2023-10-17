Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper use Taylor Swift’s home for secret rendezvous

IANS

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper have reportedly been using singer Taylor Swift’s home for their secret rendezvous. Amid their alleged romance, the model and the actor might have attempted to keep their phase of getting to know each other away from the public’s eyes with her friend’s help.

A source said the 28-year-old blonde beauty and the 48-year-old actor chose not to meet at their respective homes. Instead, the two allegedly have been using Taylor’s mansion in Rhode Island, New York City, as their ‘secret love nest’.

On the reason why, the source explained, “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help.

“She said the door to her home was always open for them to use.” The source added, “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends.”

Gigi and Bradley sparked romance rumours after the two had a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City on October 5. The actor was later seen dropping Gigi outside her apartment on October 9. The rumoured couple seemed to have come back from an overnight getaway at that time.

A few days later, it was reported that Bradley’s former partner Irina Shayk played a significant role in his and Gigi’s alleged romance. “Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” a source said.