 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper use Taylor Swift’s home for secret rendezvous : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper use Taylor Swift’s home for secret rendezvous

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper use Taylor Swift’s home for secret rendezvous

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper use Taylor Swift’s home for secret rendezvous

Gigi Hadid



IANS

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper have reportedly been using singer Taylor Swift’s home for their secret rendezvous. Amid their alleged romance, the model and the actor might have attempted to keep their phase of getting to know each other away from the public’s eyes with her friend’s help.

Taylor Swift

A source said the 28-year-old blonde beauty and the 48-year-old actor chose not to meet at their respective homes. Instead, the two allegedly have been using Taylor’s mansion in Rhode Island, New York City, as their ‘secret love nest’.

On the reason why, the source explained, “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help.

Bradley Cooper

“She said the door to her home was always open for them to use.” The source added, “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends.”

Gigi and Bradley sparked romance rumours after the two had a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City on October 5. The actor was later seen dropping Gigi outside her apartment on October 9. The rumoured couple seemed to have come back from an overnight getaway at that time.

A few days later, it was reported that Bradley’s former partner Irina Shayk played a significant role in his and Gigi’s alleged romance. “Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” a source said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

2
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

3
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

5
India

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin man arrested after wife is stabbed to death in Canada

7
India

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

8
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

9
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

10
Trending

Urvashi Rautela claims she lost her '24 carat real gold iPhone' at Narendra Modi stadium, netizens says ' secrets of Naseem Shah and Rishabh Pant at risk'

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza

SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today

The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

‘State can raise baby’: SC refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

'State can raise baby': Supreme Court refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

US steps up diplomacy as UN says ‘not enough body bags in Gaza’

US steps up diplomacy as UN says 'not enough body bags in Gaza'


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

As auctions fail, MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them

Showers drop mercury by 8 °C

CBI court junks graft accused CA’s bail plea

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated