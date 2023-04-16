Giorgia Andriani was greeted at Mumbai airport by her pet Hugo

Giorgia Andriani was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. But what caught the attention of paparazzi was the reunion with her furry friend, Hugo. The adorable dog was seen jumping with joy as soon as he saw Giorgia.
The actress has been vocal about her love for animals and her two fur babies, Hugo and Dolce. Talking about Giorgia’s airport look, the actress looked stunning in her no-makeup look, wearing a blue varsity jacket and yoga pants. Her effortless style and natural beauty were on full display as she walked through the airport with her beloved pet.
