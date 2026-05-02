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Home / Lifestyle / Gippy Grewal wins Best Director for Akaal

Gippy Grewal wins Best Director for Akaal

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:48 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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CHANDIGARH: Actor Gippy Grewal for Lucknow Central film. Tribune Photo
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Gippy Grewal has bagged the Best Director honour at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for Akaal — The Unconquered. Written and directed by Gippy himself, the film has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike, winning praise for its gripping storytelling, grand scale and emotional punch.

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Sharing his joy, Gippy said, “I’m deeply honoured to receive this recognition for Akaal — The Unconquered. This film is very close to my heart and was made with immense passion. I share this award with my entire team and the audience, whose love made this possible. It inspires me to keep telling meaningful stories that connect across generations.”

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Touted as one of his most ambitious projects yet, Akaal - The Unconquered stands tall for its scale and cinematic depth.

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Up next, the multi-hyphenate star has plenty in store, with Warning 3 & 4 lined up to keep fans excited.

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