Glam appearance: Nargis Fakhri begins 2023 on a musical note with the release of Pyaase

Actress Nargis Fakhri starts 2023 strong with her new music video, titled Pyaase. The actress made headlines in 2022 for her music video Faayah Faayah.

She shared the news on her social media with the caption, “Tune in now to get hooked. It was a blast shooting this one with @iambohemia and @preetinderofficial.”

Sharing her experience while shooting the video she said, “The experience was fun and a memorable one. I’m so excited to see fans double tapping our efforts on all social media platforms. I was waiting eagerly to share this Pyaase with everyone.”

Pyaase is sung by Bohemia and Preetinder. Music is by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics are written by Param.