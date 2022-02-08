Glimpses of Mouni Roy’s honeymoon

Mouni Roy tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa and at present, the newlyweds are on their honeymoon in Kashmir.

Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram and shared some romantic pictures from the snow-capped region. Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, “Presently SunMoon-ing!”

Mouni’s friends Aashka Goradia and Aamir Ali left heart emoticons in the comments’ section. Meanwhile, Mouni will be next seen in the film Bhrahmastra.