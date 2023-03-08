Global flavour

The top eight contestants of MasterChef India Kitchen are now in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna are accompanying the contestants. The cooks will be taking on the ‘Pairs Challenge’, ‘Mystery Box Challenge’, ‘Pizza Challenge,’ and ‘Black Apron Challenge’ during the week.

They also met renowned guest Chef Massimo Bucca, the Executive Sous Chef of Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Chef Ranveer said, “Abu Dhabi has opened up many avenues for the home chefs — be it different tastes, cooking styles or techniques. The Top 8 have earned their spot and they had to prove their mettle, and continue to deliver on our criterion of taste, innovation, and presentation.”