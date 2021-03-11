World premiere of Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at Cannes Film Festival

R. Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set for a world premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The film, a biographical drama, is based on ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan, who introduced the liquid fuel rocket technology in India in the early 1970s. India’s Ministry of Culture has officially selected the film for its Red Carpet World Premiere.
Actor-turned-filmmaker Madhavan plays the role of the eponymous Indian scientist, Nambi Narayanan, and has also directed, produced and written the film.
Says Madhavan, “With God’s grace, really good things happening for the film. I hope it makes India proud.” The Palais des Festival premiere will take place during a prime-time slot at 9 pm on Thursday, May 19, as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market this year - an inaugural tradition that will be continued at future editions. —IANS
