Globally appreciated show ‘Franklin & Bash’ was launched on Wednesday (August 17) on Zee Café

Famous show Franklin & Bash was launched on Wednesday (August 17) on Zee Café. Directed by Bill Chais and Kevin Falls, and starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer, the show revolves around two lawyers and lifelong friends Jared Franklin and Peter Bash. They are recruited by a large firm’s major partner after winning a high-profile case. But, it will be interesting to see whether it will be a smooth ride or will the California judicial system never be the same again!
