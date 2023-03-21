Producer Binaiferr Kohli says shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Anupamaa glorify women

Producer Binaiferr Kohli, known for TV shows such as Bhabji Ghar Par Hain, May I Come in Madam?, Excuse me Madam, and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, believes the role of women on TV has evolved within the parameters of our culture and traditions. “We see a lot of strong women on screen, and I feel there is much more to explore,” she says.
Binaiferr adds, “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Anupamaa are the shows where women have been glorified. Even simple women like Angoori Bhabi and Anupama are being encouraged by the men in their lives. Bhabiji strives to do various things, whether it’s dancing or acting.”
