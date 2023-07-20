Glorious innings

ANI

The year 2023 holds a special significance for Karan Johar as he celebrates 25 remarkable years in the Indian film industry. To make it grand, The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is all set to pay tribute to the filmmaker by celebrating his visionary storytelling, and his unwavering passion for cinema.

The festival, taking place from August 11 to 20, will showcase Karan Johar’s exceptional contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honour.

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut in 1998 with the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, has captivated audiences with his unique vision and ability to tell larger-than-life stories.

Commenting on his attendance at the festival, Karan said in a statement, “I am deeply honoured to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This year holds a special significance for me as I celebrate 25 years as a filmmaker, and I can’t think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone in my career. Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience. The festival’s curation of a special experience and celebrations to mark this momentous landmark in my journey fills me with a sense of joy and gratitude. It is an opportunity for me to reflect upon the last 25 years as a filmmaker, the challenges, the triumphs, and the learnings that have shaped my artistic vision. I look forward to engaging in a special talk at the festival, where I will share insights and anecdotes from my journey, hoping to inspire and connect with fellow filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts.”

