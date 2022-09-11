Going back in time

PS-1 is the first part of the two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.
The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire, when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. It is an adventure story where brave soldiers, cunning spies and evil schemers all try to win the empire for themselves. A civil war becomes imminent until the scores can be settled. All this political and military turmoil leads to the Cholas becoming the most prosperous and powerful empire in the continent and one of the most successful and long-reigning in history.
PS-1 is set to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022. The ensemble cast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jayachitra, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lal, Parthiban and Riyaz Khan.
AR Rahman has composed the music of this ambitious project by Mani Ratnan and Amazon Prime Video has acquired its digital release rights. The film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. — TNS
- In just five days, the trailer has crossed the four million views mark.
- Approximately Rs 500 crores have been spent to make just the Part 1 set in the 10th century.
- The film is based on Arulmozhi Varman’s (Jayam Ravi) ascent to the throne of the Chola Dynasty.
- Many stars have lent their voice for the narrator’s part in different languages, including Kamal Haasan in Tamil, Anil Kapoor in Hindi and Rana Daggubati in Telugu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms
MHA shifts case to SFIO
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border
Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias J...
Worker killed, 20 others injured, 3 missing after fire at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Surat
Fire tenders took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under ...