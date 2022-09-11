Going back in time

PS-1 is the first part of the two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire, when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. It is an adventure story where brave soldiers, cunning spies and evil schemers all try to win the empire for themselves. A civil war becomes imminent until the scores can be settled. All this political and military turmoil leads to the Cholas becoming the most prosperous and powerful empire in the continent and one of the most successful and long-reigning in history.

PS-1 is set to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022. The ensemble cast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jayachitra, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lal, Parthiban and Riyaz Khan.

AR Rahman has composed the music of this ambitious project by Mani Ratnan and Amazon Prime Video has acquired its digital release rights. The film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. — TNS