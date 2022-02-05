Going digital

After carving a niche for himself in the television industry, Karan Patel is all set to make his OTT debut. The actor will woo audiences as a highly decorated police officer, Himanshu Patnaik, in the web series Raktanchal 2, which releases on February 11. Says Karan, “After working in the television industry for a long time, I was keen to explore the OTT space, but I was waiting for the right opportunity.”

He adds, “When I read the script of the series, it caught my fancy because of the range of emotions that my role demanded. It helped me improve myself as an actor. It’s been a great experience working with the cast and crew. “

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, this one is a nine-episode series that stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi and Soundarya Sharma.