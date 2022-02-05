Going digital

After carving a niche for himself in the television industry, Karan Patel is all set to make his OTT debut. The actor will woo audiences as a highly decorated police officer, Himanshu Patnaik, in the web series Raktanchal 2, which releases on February 11. Says Karan, “After working in the television industry for a long time, I was keen to explore the OTT space, but I was waiting for the right opportunity.”
He adds, “When I read the script of the series, it caught my fancy because of the range of emotions that my role demanded. It helped me improve myself as an actor. It’s been a great experience working with the cast and crew. “
Directed by Ritam Srivastav, this one is a nine-episode series that stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi and Soundarya Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...