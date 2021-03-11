Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva becomes the first ever Indian film to make it to Disney's global theatrical release slate

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious trilogy Brahmastra has been the talk of the town for reasons more than one. To begin with, the epic drama promises to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle with an exciting ensemble cast. Now, the film has added yet another prestigious feather to its cap. The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy and magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, to its global theatrical release slate.
This is the first time an Indian movie has made it to the list. It means the film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, will hit screens worldwide on September 9. Along with Brahmastra, other movies that will be released by the studio this year include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2 and many more.
