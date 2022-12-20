Going global

After receiving fantastic reviews from critics and audiences for her role in Modern Love Mumbai, Chitrangda Singh is all set to play the lead role in Goutam Ghose’s next Indo-Italian film. The actress will reportedly be seen alongside the legendary Italian actor Marco Leonardi. The film’s shooting had started back in 2019, but had a major setback due to the pandemic. The team has resumed work now and a major portion of the shoot is scheduled for Mumbai and Jabalpur.

The first look of the film is out and seems that the versatile actress Chitrangada is all set to surprise the audience with a de-glam look. Donning a plain orange saree and minimalist make-up, Chitra looks sharp and beautiful. — TMS