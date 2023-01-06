SS Rajamouli honoured at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

With the international award season in full swing, RRR has garnered a lot of nominations across major award shows, and SS Rajamouli accepted the award for Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday. In his speech, the RRR director asserted that the win was not just for the film, but meant much more. He said, “You didn’t just honour my cast and crew, you made a lot of people take notice of a small film field in the South of India.”

RRR Tickets sold in 98 seconds! RRR was scheduled to be screened at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre and the tickets for the screening got sold out in a matter of 98 seconds! RRR was screened as a part of an initiative by Beyond Fest at Los Angeles’ Chinese Theatre. IANS

The director went on to state that while in India the audience screams and shouts in theatres when they enjoy a movie, he saw it for the first time in the West too with his film. He recounted, “With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. Whether it is in New York, LA or Chicago, when I went, initially, I thought most of them were Indians. But when I personally saw them, 90 per cent were non-Indians and they were reacting the same way Indians did.” — TMS