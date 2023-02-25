Ram Charan appears on the talk show 'Good Morning America'

RRR is going places ever since its release, especially the way the West has hailed the Indian film. The film’s song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song. The lead actor of RRR, Ram Charan was seen as the special guest on the talk show Good Morning America.

On the show, Ram humbly said, “It is tribute to Indian cinema. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards and multiple other critics’ awards have recognised us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian cinema, Indian technicians that are being honoured. Just when we thought we have achieved everything and it’s time to move on to the next film, the West showed us that it’s just the beginning.”