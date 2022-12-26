Badshah gets candid ahead of his India tour

Rapper Badshah is making a comeback in the smashing way possible with his Paagal tour. He kickstarted it from Mumbai on December 24. Paagal will have live gigs in eight other cities till March 18, 2023. While promoting his tour, he revealed some unknown secrets about his love life. When asked about a person he has made out with in his dreams, he said Madhuri Dixit, and spilled some other secrets like sending a typo to actor Arjun Kapoor that read “Love you baby” or the weirdest place he has made out with someone is the graveyard.
He even dedicated a message to his ex saying, “Main hamare kamre main nahi sota; lightein band, TV on nahi hota; main old school mujhse move on nahi hota”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...