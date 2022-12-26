Badshah gets candid ahead of his India tour

Rapper Badshah is making a comeback in the smashing way possible with his Paagal tour. He kickstarted it from Mumbai on December 24. Paagal will have live gigs in eight other cities till March 18, 2023. While promoting his tour, he revealed some unknown secrets about his love life. When asked about a person he has made out with in his dreams, he said Madhuri Dixit, and spilled some other secrets like sending a typo to actor Arjun Kapoor that read “Love you baby” or the weirdest place he has made out with someone is the graveyard.

He even dedicated a message to his ex saying, “Main hamare kamre main nahi sota; lightein band, TV on nahi hota; main old school mujhse move on nahi hota”.