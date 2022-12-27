Going live: Chris Rock

Streaming service Netflix has announced that Hollywood star Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special will debut on its platform on March 4.
Titled Selective Outrage, the special will be Netflix’s first-ever event to stream live globally.
It is Rock’s second special for the streamer following 2018’s Tamborine.
On Sunday, Netflix unveiled the official teaser and poster for the special.
Set to Bun B’s The Best Is Back, the teaser opens with Rock sitting in a dressing room and staring into the camera. A voice in the background later tells him, “Chris, they’re ready for you.” It then trails the stone-faced Rock as he makes his way through the backstage and onto the stage, where he’s met with bright lights and a screaming audience.
