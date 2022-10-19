Harrison Ford joins the cast 'Captain America: New World Order'

PTI

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie in the title role. The actor will take on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross. Oscar winner William Hurt originally played the character in films ranging from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk through Black Widow (2021). Hurt died in March at the age of 71.

For the Captain America 4 casting of Ford, already the star of long-running spectacle franchises like Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Blade Runner, rumours were rife for some time.

The plot of the upcoming feature, which falls under Marvel Studios’ Phase 5, is being kept under wraps. Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who assumed the mantle of Captain America in the hit Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Julius Onah will direct the movie, which also stars Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly. Captain America: New World Order is slated to be released on May 3, 2024.

#United States of America USA