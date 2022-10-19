Harrison Ford joins the cast 'Captain America: New World Order'

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie in the title role. The actor will take on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross. Oscar winner William Hurt originally played the character in films ranging from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk through Black Widow (2021). Hurt died in March at the age of 71.
For the Captain America 4 casting of Ford, already the star of long-running spectacle franchises like Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Blade Runner, rumours were rife for some time.
The plot of the upcoming feature, which falls under Marvel Studios’ Phase 5, is being kept under wraps. Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who assumed the mantle of Captain America in the hit Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Julius Onah will direct the movie, which also stars Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly. Captain America: New World Order is slated to be released on May 3, 2024.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...