'Kahaniyon Ka Mantra' drops its 50th episode on Christmas

Slice of life stories on podcast Kahaniyon Ka Mantra released its 50th episode on Christmas. The lighthearted stories, curated and narrated by Mantra have the power to mesmerise the listeners. Kahaniyon Ka Mantra has been touching so many hearts, making people smile, laugh and cry for almost a year now. With the 50th episode, Mantra takes you to the world of storytelling with an immersive audio experience. The show from the house of MnM Talkies and its audience continues to grow with time.

These are 11-minutes episodes, released every Sunday in the voice of actor-director Mantra, who is the founder of MnM Talkies. He says, “Our most popular MnM Original Kahaniyon Ka Mantra is a light hearted storytelling show. I have enjoyed story narration since my radio days and since my listeners wanted me to bring it back, we decided to start Kahaniyon Ka Mantra which is being appreciated by my old listeners and new alike.”