Namish Taneja trained with a lawyer friend for Maitree

Zee TV recently launched the show Maitree. While all the actors go through various preparations, trials, and mock shoots to get into the skin of their character, Namish Taneja went the extra mile to do justice to his character, Ashish (Nandini’s husband). His character is a lawyer by profession and to portray the right characteristics of his occupation, Namish decided to study the life of a real lawyer friend by spending days with him.

Namish shares, “When I came to know about my role, I got very excited because I have never played the role of a lawyer in my career. And luckily, I have a lawyer friend who lives in my building, so I decided to study him and his daily work to understand the nuances of the occupation. At least for a fortnight, I went to his office every day with him and observed him. To be honest, this training really helped me pull off my character.”