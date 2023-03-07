Namish Taneja trained with a lawyer friend for Maitree

Zee TV recently launched the show Maitree. While all the actors go through various preparations, trials, and mock shoots to get into the skin of their character, Namish Taneja went the extra mile to do justice to his character, Ashish (Nandini’s husband). His character is a lawyer by profession and to portray the right characteristics of his occupation, Namish decided to study the life of a real lawyer friend by spending days with him.
Namish shares, “When I came to know about my role, I got very excited because I have never played the role of a lawyer in my career. And luckily, I have a lawyer friend who lives in my building, so I decided to study him and his daily work to understand the nuances of the occupation. At least for a fortnight, I went to his office every day with him and observed him. To be honest, this training really helped me pull off my character.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted
Rishmeet Singh was walking home when he saw two unknown male...