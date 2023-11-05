Going through a tough act: Abhishek Banerjee talks about challenges he faced while shooting Apurva

ANI

Abhishek Banerjee, who will be seen playing the role of Sukha in the upcoming survival thriller Apurva, talked about the challenges he faced while shooting for the movie.

He said, “I typically approach any character emotionally, which is why it was quite challenging to step out of that mindset in the initial days. The role’s challenge lay in performing it daily and naturally, even when I was fully aware that I was acting. I was improvising scenes, but the physical actions sometimes carried an element of unpredictability, so it was essential to ensure our safety while also making sure the scenes appeared authentic.”

“Shooting in real locations, not on sets, added to the complexity. There were instances of dragging and pulling Tara, who also had a shoulder issue, making it a painful experience. Managing all these factors and portraying everything as genuine was exceptionally tough,” he added.

Star Studios’ Apurva, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, has been written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani. Apurva will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.