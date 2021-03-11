Inhibition is not something that bothers Nushrratt Bharuccha in reel or real life…

Sheetal

She was authentic as a housemaid in Ajeeb Daastaans, mysterious in horror-flick Chhorrii and cunning in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. If you haven’t guessed, we are talking about Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Chandigarh for a day ahead of her theatrical release, Janhit Mein Jaari. This is what she says...

Your role of a woman selling condoms in a small town is grabbing eyeballs since the release of the trailer. How did you come to do such a bold role?

As far as the film goes, the biggest reason was Raaj Shaandiliyaa, the producer of Janhit Mein Jaari. I had previously worked with him in Dream Girl. I am absolutely in love with the world he creates. He knows the pulse of the common men. As far as my role of a young girl selling condoms goes, I would call it brave rather than bold.

Raising awareness about condoms is one thing, but playing such a character is quite another. Did you break some stereotypes of your own?

I never had inhibitions while buying a condom from a drug store and talking about it. Nor I felt any guilt or shame in portraying that character on screen. In fact, when we were shooting in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, I literally went out and sold it to the crowd for a scene.

The OTT extension to your acting career has been fruitful. How do you feel about it?

I am enjoying it to the fullest. I learnt acting on the job and I am glad that I don’t restrict myself with how a role should be approached. I take full creative freedom.

Were you choosy while picking your debut OTT project?

There is just one golden rule I follow while choosing a project. The script has to interest me enough to make me turn pages fast. While Chhalaang was meant for the theatres but due to Covid, it released on digital platform. It was Ajeeb Daastaan’s character which really marked my official debut on the digital medium.

When did you go experimental in your approach?

Experiments happen when you have choices and choices come when you put enough work for people to approach you. About being typecast, as actors we all get typecast. But sometimes even with a repeated character, there’s a possibility to explore a new angle and if that’s possible, I would have no qualms in being typecast. If you ask what roles do I enjoy the most, I probably wouldn’t answer it. I don’t want to pick one certain genre or character when I think of myself as an actor. I don’t want to create boundaries in my own head.

Is there something you are unpopular about among your friends?

It would be my habit of being late for every hangout plan. We as celebs lead such a hectic and scheduled life that when chilling out with my favourite people, I take liberty to be late.

You talked about going through depression. How did you deal with it?

The time when my films flopped and I had almost no work, I was at my emotional low. But I made sure to talk about it continuously with my friends. Also, whatever emotion I felt I lived it to the fullest and be done with it. So, be it crying or talking or ranting, I do that with utmost respect to the emotion. Self-therapy also works as long as you don’t shut yourself.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

I have a sweet tooth and also a coffee addict. I have my own espresso machine which I take everywhere I go. Also, I only drink almond milk coffee. So, I carry a bag of almonds as well as milk maker machine.

What are the other upcoming projects?

Chhorii 2 is in the pipeline while Hurdang and Ram Setu are slated to release this year.