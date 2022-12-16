Eddie Murphy to be feted with Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Beverly Hills Cop star Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced.

The 61-year-old actor previously earned six Golden Globe nominations, including new star of the year back in 1983 for the film 48 Hrs.

His other acting nominations came for the movies Trading Places, The Nutty Professor, Dreamgirls and Dolemite Is My Name.

“We’re honoured to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr Eddie Murphy,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release.

